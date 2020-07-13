/
pet friendly apartments
10 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Quakertown, PA
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Quakertown
910 CEMETERY ROAD
910 Cemetery Rd, Quakertown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Gorgeous, bright, spacious, and MOVE IN READY!!! A dream kitchen with an breakfast bar with granite counter-tops, state of the art appliances. Open floor plan with hardwood floors. Incredible storage space and closets.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Quakertown
245 W BROAD STREET
245 West Broad Street, Quakertown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
620 sqft
Now accepting applications- 2 bedroom luxury apartment available for rent in this beautifully restored historic building. Located at the in the heart of Quakertown Borough, at the corner of 3rd and Broad Streets across from public parking lot.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Quakertown
123 S 6TH STREET
123 South 6th Street, Quakertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1440 sqft
Now accepting applications on this wonderful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home for rent in Quakertown with loads of charm and character. Quakertown Senior High School, and Quakertown Elementary School within walking distance.
Results within 10 miles of Quakertown
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
South Bethlehem
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1403 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
17 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
6 Units Available
Heritage Greene
807 Ridgeview Ct, Sellersville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1768 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in 27 acres of rolling countryside, this development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Amenities include open floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Dublin Village Apartments
160 Middle Road, Dublin, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
795 sqft
Dublin Village is a garden style apartment complex nestled within a beautiful tree lined residential neighborhood. With one and two bedrooms available, we offer quiet living tucked away in a private park like setting.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
23 N Front St
23 North Front Street, Souderton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
Large and lovely this 3 bed/1 bathroom first floor level unit includes a private outdoor deck. First floor private front and back doors. In unit w/d hookup, original hardwood flooring refinished. Large kitchen with walk in pantry.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10
60 South County Line Road, Souderton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
665 sqft
Top Floor Nestled in the heart of Souderton, Pennsylvania, lies a 55+ community called Indian Valley Apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
222 MAIN ST
222 Main Street, East Greenville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Duplex. 2nd and 3rd Floor Apartment 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. New Kitchen, Bathrooms, Laundry Hook-up in unit. 3rd Floor is Large Bedroom with Full Bathroom and Large Closet. 1 Dog Allow with $600 Deposit $50/mth fee.
