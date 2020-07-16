All apartments in Pottstown
856 E HIGH STREET
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:46 AM

856 E HIGH STREET

856 East High Street · (484) 997-8068
Location

856 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464
East End South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Also for sale! This Large single family home is ready to be rented and features a nice sized yard, hardwood floors throughout. includes large living room with a wood burning fireplace, full kitchen with combo dining room and powder room. Upstairs you will find 3 medium sized bedrooms with an updated bathroom. This property can also be used for commercial purposes. This rental only includes the main home. Tenant is responsible for electric, heat, insurance, yard maintenance and snow removal. Sewer and trash in included in the rent, $50 month additional rent for water (water system is shared with the front office space). No pets and no smoking indoors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 856 E HIGH STREET have any available units?
856 E HIGH STREET has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 856 E HIGH STREET have?
Some of 856 E HIGH STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 856 E HIGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
856 E HIGH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 E HIGH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 856 E HIGH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pottstown.
Does 856 E HIGH STREET offer parking?
No, 856 E HIGH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 856 E HIGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 856 E HIGH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 E HIGH STREET have a pool?
No, 856 E HIGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 856 E HIGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 856 E HIGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 856 E HIGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 856 E HIGH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 856 E HIGH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 856 E HIGH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
