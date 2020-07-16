856 E HIGH STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace microwave refrigerator

Also for sale! This Large single family home is ready to be rented and features a nice sized yard, hardwood floors throughout. includes large living room with a wood burning fireplace, full kitchen with combo dining room and powder room. Upstairs you will find 3 medium sized bedrooms with an updated bathroom. This property can also be used for commercial purposes. This rental only includes the main home. Tenant is responsible for electric, heat, insurance, yard maintenance and snow removal. Sewer and trash in included in the rent, $50 month additional rent for water (water system is shared with the front office space). No pets and no smoking indoors.