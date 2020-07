Amenities

You must see this pristine 2nd floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Great features include time saving kitchen, dining area, spacious living area and 2 bedrooms serviced by a hall bath. Washer & dryer conveniently located in unit and there is plenty of closet space. This apartment is located in the middle of a wealth of dining, shopping, entertainment, education and transportation choices! No smoking and no pets allowed, shared back yard.