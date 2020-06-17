Uptown (Now) & (August)close To Point Park Univ.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Available Now, May or August 2020. Uptown across from Southside 3 Blocks to (Duquesne University).10 Minuite Walk to (Point Park University). 2 Blocks to (Mercy Hospital), 3 Bedroom House. 1 Bathroom, New Kitchen, Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dish Washer, Whole House Air-Conditioning, Washer and Dryer. Living Room Hard Wood Floors. Close to Downtown, Pitt, CMU, Hospital, Southside, Uptown, Downtown, Bloomfield, Lawenceville, Semple Street, University of Pittsburgh, North Oakland, Lawenceville, Bluff. Fifth Avenue. Forbes Avenue, Miltenberger Street, Locust Street, Pride Street, Van Braam Street. $1,100.00 Plus Utilities. Please call for more information 412-287-5712 (I Also Have 1 to 6 bedroom Houses and Smaller houses available May or August in Uptown area available for rent)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1896948)