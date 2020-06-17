All apartments in Pittsburgh
Uptown (Now) & (August)close To Point Park Univ.

1710 Watson Street · (412) 287-5712
Location

1710 Watson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Bluff

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit (UPTOWN) (AUGUST 2020) 3 BLOCKS TO (DUQUESNE UNIVERSITY) · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Available Now, May or August 2020. Uptown across from Southside 3 Blocks to (Duquesne University).10 Minuite Walk to (Point Park University). 2 Blocks to (Mercy Hospital), 3 Bedroom House. 1 Bathroom, New Kitchen, Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dish Washer, Whole House Air-Conditioning, Washer and Dryer. Living Room Hard Wood Floors. Close to Downtown, Pitt, CMU, Hospital, Southside, Uptown, Downtown, Bloomfield, Lawenceville, Semple Street, University of Pittsburgh, North Oakland, Lawenceville, Bluff. Fifth Avenue. Forbes Avenue, Miltenberger Street, Locust Street, Pride Street, Van Braam Street. $1,100.00 Plus Utilities. Please call for more information 412-287-5712 (I Also Have 1 to 6 bedroom Houses and Smaller houses available May or August in Uptown area available for rent)

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Uptown (Now) & (August)close To Point Park Univ. have any available units?
Uptown (Now) & (August)close To Point Park Univ. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Uptown (Now) & (August)close To Point Park Univ. have?
Some of Uptown (Now) & (August)close To Point Park Univ.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Uptown (Now) & (August)close To Point Park Univ. currently offering any rent specials?
Uptown (Now) & (August)close To Point Park Univ. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Uptown (Now) & (August)close To Point Park Univ. pet-friendly?
No, Uptown (Now) & (August)close To Point Park Univ. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does Uptown (Now) & (August)close To Point Park Univ. offer parking?
No, Uptown (Now) & (August)close To Point Park Univ. does not offer parking.
Does Uptown (Now) & (August)close To Point Park Univ. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Uptown (Now) & (August)close To Point Park Univ. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Uptown (Now) & (August)close To Point Park Univ. have a pool?
No, Uptown (Now) & (August)close To Point Park Univ. does not have a pool.
Does Uptown (Now) & (August)close To Point Park Univ. have accessible units?
No, Uptown (Now) & (August)close To Point Park Univ. does not have accessible units.
Does Uptown (Now) & (August)close To Point Park Univ. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Uptown (Now) & (August)close To Point Park Univ. has units with dishwashers.
