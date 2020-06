Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Beautiful and well maintained 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Shadyside. Convenient to Pitt, Hospitals, shopping and restaurants. Close to I-376 and Rt 28.



Highlights:

- Well lit and secure building

- Private front balcony

- Lots of sunlight in the apartment

- Updated kitchen with dishwasher

- Built-ins in Dining Room

- Separate Living Room and Dining Room

- Large bedrooms

- Cats allowed

- Tenants only pay electric utility

- Credit and background checks required

- Not approved for section 8



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4378810)