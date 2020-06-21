(August) Uptown Across From(southside)2 Bathrooms,

Amenities

Available (AUGUST).Across from SOUTHSIDE. 5 Bedrooms, Wooden Floor Livingroom, 2 Bathrooms, Whole House Air-Conditioning, Large Kitchen, Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dish Washers, Washer and Dryer, 3 Blocks to Duquesne University. 1 Block to Mercy Hospital. 10 Minuite walk to Point Park University. Close to Pitt. On Bus Line on Forbes Avenue. Close to Bluff, Fifth Avenue, Forbes Avenue, Locust Street Van Braam, Blvd of The Allies, North Oakland, South Oakland, Uptown, Downtown, University of Pittsburgh, Lawenceville, Carnegie Mellon University, Hospitals, PITT, CMU, Shadyside, Carson Street, Bloomfield. $2,000.00 Plus Utilities. Call 412-287-5712. I also have other houses Now and August 1st, 2020.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2084388)