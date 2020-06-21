All apartments in Pittsburgh
(August) Uptown Across From(southside)2 Bathrooms,

55 Miltenberger Street · (412) 287-5712
Location

55 Miltenberger Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Bluff

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit (AUGUST ) 3 BLOCKS TO (DUQUESNE UNIVERSITY) (POINT PARK UNIVERSITY) (MERCY HOSPITAL), · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available (AUGUST).Across from SOUTHSIDE. 5 Bedrooms, Wooden Floor Livingroom, 2 Bathrooms, Whole House Air-Conditioning, Large Kitchen, Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dish Washers, Washer and Dryer, 3 Blocks to Duquesne University. 1 Block to Mercy Hospital. 10 Minuite walk to Point Park University. Close to Pitt. On Bus Line on Forbes Avenue. Close to Bluff, Fifth Avenue, Forbes Avenue, Locust Street Van Braam, Blvd of The Allies, North Oakland, South Oakland, Uptown, Downtown, University of Pittsburgh, Lawenceville, Carnegie Mellon University, Hospitals, PITT, CMU, Shadyside, Carson Street, Bloomfield. $2,000.00 Plus Utilities. Call 412-287-5712. I also have other houses Now and August 1st, 2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2084388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does (August) Uptown Across From(southside)2 Bathrooms, have any available units?
(August) Uptown Across From(southside)2 Bathrooms, has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does (August) Uptown Across From(southside)2 Bathrooms, have?
Some of (August) Uptown Across From(southside)2 Bathrooms,'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is (August) Uptown Across From(southside)2 Bathrooms, currently offering any rent specials?
(August) Uptown Across From(southside)2 Bathrooms, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is (August) Uptown Across From(southside)2 Bathrooms, pet-friendly?
No, (August) Uptown Across From(southside)2 Bathrooms, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does (August) Uptown Across From(southside)2 Bathrooms, offer parking?
No, (August) Uptown Across From(southside)2 Bathrooms, does not offer parking.
Does (August) Uptown Across From(southside)2 Bathrooms, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, (August) Uptown Across From(southside)2 Bathrooms, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does (August) Uptown Across From(southside)2 Bathrooms, have a pool?
No, (August) Uptown Across From(southside)2 Bathrooms, does not have a pool.
Does (August) Uptown Across From(southside)2 Bathrooms, have accessible units?
No, (August) Uptown Across From(southside)2 Bathrooms, does not have accessible units.
Does (August) Uptown Across From(southside)2 Bathrooms, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, (August) Uptown Across From(southside)2 Bathrooms, has units with dishwashers.
