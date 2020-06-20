All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like Amberson Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
Amberson Gardens
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

Amberson Gardens

5 Bayard Road · (315) 744-0488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Shadyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5 Bayard Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Shadyside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2250 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 07/01/20 Furnished 2 Bd By Pitt,CMU,Bus-All Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 281196

Utilities included: heat, central air conditioning, electricity, water, gas, trash!

Very convenient location to Pitt, CMU, and hospitals!
Pitt shuttle, CMU shuttle or bus stops within 1-3min walk.
Less than 1 mile from Giant Eagle, Aldi, or Walnut Street.

Comes FURNISHED--move in ready! There is a washer/dryer in unit.

Assigned garage or outdoor parking available for monthly fee or free street parking. Free short-term parking spots available for guests.

24/7 security guard on-site.

Building has a gym, patio with grill, and rooftop deck.

WALKTHROUGH VIDEOS available, please ask!
Living and dining area: https://vimeo.com/419403028
Bedroom and hallway: https://vimeo.com/419404351
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281196
Property Id 281196

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5850070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Amberson Gardens have any available units?
Amberson Gardens has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Amberson Gardens have?
Some of Amberson Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amberson Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Amberson Gardens isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Amberson Gardens pet-friendly?
No, Amberson Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does Amberson Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Amberson Gardens does offer parking.
Does Amberson Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Amberson Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Amberson Gardens have a pool?
No, Amberson Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Amberson Gardens have accessible units?
No, Amberson Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Amberson Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Amberson Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Amberson Gardens?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Bellefonte Street Apartments
5500 Elmer St
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Walnut on the Park
5326 Pocusset St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Centre Lofts
5850 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
University Commons
382 South Bouquet Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity