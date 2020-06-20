Amberson Gardens

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Furnished 2 Bd By Pitt,CMU,Bus-All Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 281196
Utilities included: heat, central air conditioning, electricity, water, gas, trash!
Very convenient location to Pitt, CMU, and hospitals!
Pitt shuttle, CMU shuttle or bus stops within 1-3min walk.
Less than 1 mile from Giant Eagle, Aldi, or Walnut Street.
Comes FURNISHED--move in ready! There is a washer/dryer in unit.
Assigned garage or outdoor parking available for monthly fee or free street parking. Free short-term parking spots available for guests.
24/7 security guard on-site.
Building has a gym, patio with grill, and rooftop deck.
WALKTHROUGH VIDEOS available, please ask!
Living and dining area: https://vimeo.com/419403028
Bedroom and hallway: https://vimeo.com/419404351
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281196
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5850070)