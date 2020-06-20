Amberson Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

Available 07/01/20 Furnished 2 Bd By Pitt,CMU,Bus-All Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 281196



Utilities included: heat, central air conditioning, electricity, water, gas, trash!



Very convenient location to Pitt, CMU, and hospitals!

Pitt shuttle, CMU shuttle or bus stops within 1-3min walk.

Less than 1 mile from Giant Eagle, Aldi, or Walnut Street.



Comes FURNISHED--move in ready! There is a washer/dryer in unit.



Assigned garage or outdoor parking available for monthly fee or free street parking. Free short-term parking spots available for guests.



24/7 security guard on-site.



Building has a gym, patio with grill, and rooftop deck.



WALKTHROUGH VIDEOS available, please ask!

Living and dining area: https://vimeo.com/419403028

Bedroom and hallway: https://vimeo.com/419404351

No Dogs Allowed



