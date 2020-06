Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Available June 2020 - Updated 2 Bedroom Home w/ Large Bedrooms & Easy Parking! - This spacious 2 bedroom home comes equipped with updated appliances, including a washer and dryer in unit. Just steps away from the bus route, this property has easy access to Downtown, as well as the shops and restaurants on East Warrington strip. This place has everything you need for a reasonable price.



Text or call 412.212.7101 for more info today!



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/



EHO



No Pets Allowed



