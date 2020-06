Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

This unit features a large eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, one of which is on the first floor.



HIGHLIGHTS

- Newly remodeled side by side townhouse.

- Features a new deck and shared outdoor space which is perfect for your entertaining needs.

- LOCATION! This property is just minutes from STATION SQUARE & the SOUTHSIDE! Easy walking distance to Shiloh Street shops and restaurants and the Monongahela Incline

-1st Floor Laundry.

-City VIEWS!



ADDITIONAL DETAILS

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. We do credit, criminal and eviction checks.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5849697)