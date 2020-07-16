916 Deely St

Amenities
Available for 8/1/2020 Move in.
* PLEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS FOR SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS. ALL APPOINTMENTS MUST BE SCHEDULED VIA EMAIL *
2.3 miles to CMU & 2.5 Miles to Pitt - University of Pittsburgh. Also convenient to UPMC Mercy / Shadyside / Magee.
Description: 4 bedroom 2 bath house in Greenfield
Close to bus line, and major highways; shopping in Squirrel Hill and The Waterfront; hospitals, universities, and downtown
Features:
Full kitchen with new hardwood cabinets, full size new appliances including stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave
2 full bathrooms
Hardwood Floors on the main floor, carpets on 2nd and 3rd floors
Central Heat: New High Efficiency Gas Furnace
Electric water heater
Washer and dryer in the basement
Full size basement available for storage
2nd floor kitchenette/storage room
Off-street parking
4 bedrooms house. 2 large, 2 medium, 1 small office,
All new hardwood floors on first floor.
5 window A/C units provided
2 full bath.
Includes Fridge, stove(electric), dishwasher, washer & dryer
* most emails are responded to within 1 hour, all by end of day.
* CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED ($40 per person good credit needed) + 1 month security deposit
. * pet with $250 pet deposit(subject to breeds - no dangerous animals. ) * No section 8/voucher programs whatsoever.
(RLNE2316262)