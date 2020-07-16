916 Deely St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Available for 8/1/2020 Move in.



* PLEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS FOR SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS. ALL APPOINTMENTS MUST BE SCHEDULED VIA EMAIL *



2.3 miles to CMU & 2.5 Miles to Pitt - University of Pittsburgh. Also convenient to UPMC Mercy / Shadyside / Magee.



Description: 4 bedroom 2 bath house in Greenfield

Close to bus line, and major highways; shopping in Squirrel Hill and The Waterfront; hospitals, universities, and downtown

Features:

Full kitchen with new hardwood cabinets, full size new appliances including stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave

2 full bathrooms

Hardwood Floors on the main floor, carpets on 2nd and 3rd floors

Central Heat: New High Efficiency Gas Furnace

Electric water heater

Washer and dryer in the basement

Full size basement available for storage

2nd floor kitchenette/storage room

Off-street parking



4 bedrooms house. 2 large, 2 medium, 1 small office,

All new hardwood floors on first floor.

5 window A/C units provided

2 full bath.

Includes Fridge, stove(electric), dishwasher, washer & dryer

* most emails are responded to within 1 hour, all by end of day.

* CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED ($40 per person good credit needed) + 1 month security deposit

. * pet with $250 pet deposit(subject to breeds - no dangerous animals. ) * No section 8/voucher programs whatsoever.



(RLNE2316262)