Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

916 Deely St

916 Deely Street · (412) 567-7822
Location

916 Deely Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Greenfield

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Available for 8/1/2020 Move in.

* PLEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS FOR SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS. ALL APPOINTMENTS MUST BE SCHEDULED VIA EMAIL *

2.3 miles to CMU & 2.5 Miles to Pitt - University of Pittsburgh. Also convenient to UPMC Mercy / Shadyside / Magee.

Description: 4 bedroom 2 bath house in Greenfield
Close to bus line, and major highways; shopping in Squirrel Hill and The Waterfront; hospitals, universities, and downtown
Features:
Full kitchen with new hardwood cabinets, full size new appliances including stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave
2 full bathrooms
Hardwood Floors on the main floor, carpets on 2nd and 3rd floors
Central Heat: New High Efficiency Gas Furnace
Electric water heater
Washer and dryer in the basement
Full size basement available for storage
2nd floor kitchenette/storage room
Off-street parking

4 bedrooms house. 2 large, 2 medium, 1 small office,
All new hardwood floors on first floor.
5 window A/C units provided
2 full bath.
Includes Fridge, stove(electric), dishwasher, washer & dryer
* most emails are responded to within 1 hour, all by end of day.
* CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED ($40 per person good credit needed) + 1 month security deposit
. * pet with $250 pet deposit(subject to breeds - no dangerous animals. ) * No section 8/voucher programs whatsoever.

(RLNE2316262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Deely St have any available units?
916 Deely St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Deely St have?
Some of 916 Deely St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Deely St currently offering any rent specials?
916 Deely St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Deely St pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 Deely St is pet friendly.
Does 916 Deely St offer parking?
Yes, 916 Deely St offers parking.
Does 916 Deely St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 Deely St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Deely St have a pool?
No, 916 Deely St does not have a pool.
Does 916 Deely St have accessible units?
No, 916 Deely St does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Deely St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Deely St has units with dishwashers.
