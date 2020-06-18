Amenities
900 Arlington Available 08/01/21 Available August 2021 - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Mansion w/ City Views! - You will not want to miss out on this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Mansion situated directly on the bus line. You won't find better city views or a more convenient location, close to South Side Flats, Mt Washington, Duquesne University, and Downtown! This is not a very traditional house, with unique touches of charm and modern updates. Plus, it includes in-house laundry, and an incredible city view off the rooftop balcony. Do not miss out on this property!
To set up a showing, text/call us via 412.212.7101 today!
QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/
EHO
(RLNE3242801)