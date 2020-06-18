All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

900 Arlington

900 Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

900 Arlington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Allentown

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
900 Arlington Available 08/01/21 Available August 2021 - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Mansion w/ City Views! - You will not want to miss out on this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Mansion situated directly on the bus line. You won't find better city views or a more convenient location, close to South Side Flats, Mt Washington, Duquesne University, and Downtown! This is not a very traditional house, with unique touches of charm and modern updates. Plus, it includes in-house laundry, and an incredible city view off the rooftop balcony. Do not miss out on this property!

To set up a showing, text/call us via 412.212.7101 today!

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/

EHO

(RLNE3242801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Arlington have any available units?
900 Arlington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 900 Arlington currently offering any rent specials?
900 Arlington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Arlington pet-friendly?
No, 900 Arlington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 900 Arlington offer parking?
No, 900 Arlington does not offer parking.
Does 900 Arlington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Arlington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Arlington have a pool?
No, 900 Arlington does not have a pool.
Does 900 Arlington have accessible units?
No, 900 Arlington does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Arlington have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Arlington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Arlington have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Arlington does not have units with air conditioning.
