Pittsburgh, PA
83 Pius St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

83 Pius St

83 Pius Street · (412) 596-7653
Location

83 Pius Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 83 Pius St · Avail. Jul 1

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
83 Pius St Available 07/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom Home in Southside Slopes - Off of 18th Street Steps - Large three story home with 4 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Patio off of kitchen with views of the Pittsburgh skyline. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer. Kitchen equipped with dishwasher, gas stove, garbage disposal, refrigerator, and microwave.
Home is located off of Pius Street and 18th Street Stairs in the Southside Slopes for easy commute to Carson Street.
Amenities: Refrigerator, Gas Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer, Hardwood Flooring, Patio

Available July! $1995/mo + utilities

Call or text Amanda for more information
412-596-7653
Rivaridge.biz

(RLNE4868867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Pius St have any available units?
83 Pius St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 83 Pius St have?
Some of 83 Pius St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Pius St currently offering any rent specials?
83 Pius St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Pius St pet-friendly?
No, 83 Pius St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 83 Pius St offer parking?
No, 83 Pius St does not offer parking.
Does 83 Pius St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 Pius St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Pius St have a pool?
No, 83 Pius St does not have a pool.
Does 83 Pius St have accessible units?
No, 83 Pius St does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Pius St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Pius St has units with dishwashers.
