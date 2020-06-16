Amenities

83 Pius St Available 07/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom Home in Southside Slopes - Off of 18th Street Steps - Large three story home with 4 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Patio off of kitchen with views of the Pittsburgh skyline. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer. Kitchen equipped with dishwasher, gas stove, garbage disposal, refrigerator, and microwave.

Home is located off of Pius Street and 18th Street Stairs in the Southside Slopes for easy commute to Carson Street.

Amenities: Refrigerator, Gas Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer, Hardwood Flooring, Patio



Available July! $1995/mo + utilities



Call or text Amanda for more information

412-596-7653

Rivaridge.biz



