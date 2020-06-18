827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1

Amenities

air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities

Fully Furnished 2 BR / 2 Bath in the North Side!



Flexible lease options : 3 months - $2000/month , 6 months - $1900/month , 12 months - $1850/month



Ideal Location! You can walk to all the Stadiums, Casino, Stage AE, and countless bars, restaurants, and breweries! The best part is the “T” takes your right downtown for FREE and is less than a half-mile walk.



Property Highlights:



- 2 FULL Baths

- Fully furnished

- Central Air

- High ceilings

- Fully equipped kitchen

- W/D in unit

- Closet space in each bedroom



Available now!



Listed on IkosHQ



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5683654)