Pittsburgh, PA
827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1

827 North Lincoln Avenue · (833) 207-4309
Location

827 North Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233
Allegheny West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Apt 1 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
Fully Furnished 2 BR / 2 Bath in the North Side!

Flexible lease options : 3 months - $2000/month , 6 months - $1900/month , 12 months - $1850/month

Ideal Location! You can walk to all the Stadiums, Casino, Stage AE, and countless bars, restaurants, and breweries! The best part is the “T” takes your right downtown for FREE and is less than a half-mile walk.

Property Highlights:

- 2 FULL Baths
- Fully furnished
- Central Air
- High ceilings
- Fully equipped kitchen
- W/D in unit
- Closet space in each bedroom

Available now!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1 have any available units?
827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 827 N Lincoln Ave Apt 1 has units with air conditioning.
