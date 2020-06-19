All apartments in Pittsburgh
81 Pius Street
81 Pius Street

81 Pius Street · (412) 254-8052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81 Pius Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 81 Pius Street · Avail. Jul 6

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool table
81 Pius Street Available 07/06/20 Large Home in South Side available for July - Updated house in the South Side Slopes. Will be available for July 2020 move in. Spacious 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath has newer Kitchen with appliances included. Kitchen has access to deck with a gorgeous unobstructed view of the city. Plenty of space to move around upstairs and down! There are 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the first floor. There are 3 bedrooms and another full bath on the second floor. Basement has a powder room and washer/dryer for tenant convenience. Pool table also located in game room in the basement. Basement opens up to backyard with patio. Central Air. On street parking.

PLEASE READ -
In light of the government mandates around the Coronavirus (COVID-19) we are supporting social distancing by utilizing a video tour. Please watch the video, and if interested in moving forward, fill out an online application and include two (2) current paystubs and Photo ID.

We will review your application and contact you regarding next steps. This home is available for early to mid July move in.

All requirements to rent the property are still in effect.

LEASE TERMS
- $2500 per month, Minimum 12 month lease
- Must prove Income (3x amount of rent)
- $40 application fee applies for credit/background check for each person over 18
- Approved application, signed lease & first full month rent will hold the unit
- Security deposit due before move in
- Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water/sewer
- Tenant responsible for grass cutting and snow removal
- No Pets Allowed
- We do not participate in the housing voucher program

Contact Crystal at crystals@arbors.com for more information (412-254-8052) or to schedule an appointment! Apply online at www.arbors.com

ARBORS MANAGEMENT INC
1-800-963-1280

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3453533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Pius Street have any available units?
81 Pius Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 81 Pius Street have?
Some of 81 Pius Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Pius Street currently offering any rent specials?
81 Pius Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Pius Street pet-friendly?
No, 81 Pius Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 81 Pius Street offer parking?
No, 81 Pius Street does not offer parking.
Does 81 Pius Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81 Pius Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Pius Street have a pool?
No, 81 Pius Street does not have a pool.
Does 81 Pius Street have accessible units?
No, 81 Pius Street does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Pius Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 Pius Street does not have units with dishwashers.
