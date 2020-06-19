Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool table

81 Pius Street Available 07/06/20 Large Home in South Side available for July - Updated house in the South Side Slopes. Will be available for July 2020 move in. Spacious 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath has newer Kitchen with appliances included. Kitchen has access to deck with a gorgeous unobstructed view of the city. Plenty of space to move around upstairs and down! There are 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the first floor. There are 3 bedrooms and another full bath on the second floor. Basement has a powder room and washer/dryer for tenant convenience. Pool table also located in game room in the basement. Basement opens up to backyard with patio. Central Air. On street parking.



PLEASE READ -

In light of the government mandates around the Coronavirus (COVID-19) we are supporting social distancing by utilizing a video tour. Please watch the video, and if interested in moving forward, fill out an online application and include two (2) current paystubs and Photo ID.



We will review your application and contact you regarding next steps. This home is available for early to mid July move in.



All requirements to rent the property are still in effect.



LEASE TERMS

- $2500 per month, Minimum 12 month lease

- Must prove Income (3x amount of rent)

- $40 application fee applies for credit/background check for each person over 18

- Approved application, signed lease & first full month rent will hold the unit

- Security deposit due before move in

- Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water/sewer

- Tenant responsible for grass cutting and snow removal

- No Pets Allowed

- We do not participate in the housing voucher program



Contact Crystal at crystals@arbors.com for more information (412-254-8052) or to schedule an appointment! Apply online at www.arbors.com



ARBORS MANAGEMENT INC

1-800-963-1280



