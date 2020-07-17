726 Boggs Avenue

Amenities
Newly renovated large 3.0 bedroom / 1.0 bath house located on lower Mt. Washington. Renovations were completed in 2017 and include all new floors, new carpet, new windows, completely new bathroom, new electrical, new appliances, new granite countertop, new cabinets, new blinds, new water heater, new central A/C, new furnace, new roof, new siding, new front deck, new paint job and much more. Great access on and off the Mount with easy access to all directions of the city. House has 3 nice sized bedrooms, a large basement for storage and a small back porch area.
Rent Terms:
Rent - $1,200 per month + G&E (est. $125-$150 per month combined)
Security Deposit - $1,200
Minimum Lease - 1 Year
Landlord Pays Water/Sewer/Trash and Lawncare
Pets - Not allowed
Criminal and credit background check required
Application fee - $55 per applicant
Available - Now
Please email wacmgmt@gmail.com or call / text me for more details or to set up a showing.
Taylor
412.913.1280