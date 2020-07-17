All apartments in Pittsburgh
726 Boggs Avenue

726 Boggs Avenue · (412) 913-1280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

726 Boggs Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Mount Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,199

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated large 3.0 bedroom / 1.0 bath house located on lower Mt. Washington. Renovations were completed in 2017 and include all new floors, new carpet, new windows, completely new bathroom, new electrical, new appliances, new granite countertop, new cabinets, new blinds, new water heater, new central A/C, new furnace, new roof, new siding, new front deck, new paint job and much more. Great access on and off the Mount with easy access to all directions of the city. House has 3 nice sized bedrooms, a large basement for storage and a small back porch area.

Rent Terms:
Rent - $1,200 per month + G&E (est. $125-$150 per month combined)
Security Deposit - $1,200
Minimum Lease - 1 Year
Landlord Pays Water/Sewer/Trash and Lawncare
Pets - Not allowed
Criminal and credit background check required
Application fee - $55 per applicant
Available - Now

Please email wacmgmt@gmail.com or call / text me for more details or to set up a showing.

Taylor
412.913.1280

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Boggs Avenue have any available units?
726 Boggs Avenue has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 Boggs Avenue have?
Some of 726 Boggs Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Boggs Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
726 Boggs Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Boggs Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 726 Boggs Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 726 Boggs Avenue offer parking?
No, 726 Boggs Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 726 Boggs Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 Boggs Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Boggs Avenue have a pool?
No, 726 Boggs Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 726 Boggs Avenue have accessible units?
No, 726 Boggs Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Boggs Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 Boggs Avenue has units with dishwashers.
