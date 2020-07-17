726 Boggs Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated large 3.0 bedroom / 1.0 bath house located on lower Mt. Washington. Renovations were completed in 2017 and include all new floors, new carpet, new windows, completely new bathroom, new electrical, new appliances, new granite countertop, new cabinets, new blinds, new water heater, new central A/C, new furnace, new roof, new siding, new front deck, new paint job and much more. Great access on and off the Mount with easy access to all directions of the city. House has 3 nice sized bedrooms, a large basement for storage and a small back porch area.



Rent Terms:

Rent - $1,200 per month + G&E (est. $125-$150 per month combined)

Security Deposit - $1,200

Minimum Lease - 1 Year

Landlord Pays Water/Sewer/Trash and Lawncare

Pets - Not allowed

Criminal and credit background check required

Application fee - $55 per applicant

Available - Now



Please email wacmgmt@gmail.com or call / text me for more details or to set up a showing.



Taylor

412.913.1280