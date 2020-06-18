6604 Apple St. - Storage

Amenities

Hi East Enders,



We have a nice sized storage space to rent out on a month to month basis.



You would have your own private entrance that locks with a key. There are 2 apartment units in the building that would NOT have access to your space.



This is a dry, cool, space with electricity (but no heat). Available IMMEDIATELY!



Essentially, it is a small, efficiency apartment but too much work to fix it up and make it legal for a living space. Perfect for an indoor storage space though!



If interested call Ross at 412-401-6743