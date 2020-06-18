All apartments in Pittsburgh
6604 Apple St. - Storage
6604 Apple St. - Storage

6604 Apple Avenue · (412) 512-6965
Location

6604 Apple Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Hi East Enders,

We have a nice sized storage space to rent out on a month to month basis.

You would have your own private entrance that locks with a key. There are 2 apartment units in the building that would NOT have access to your space.

This is a dry, cool, space with electricity (but no heat). Available IMMEDIATELY!

Essentially, it is a small, efficiency apartment but too much work to fix it up and make it legal for a living space. Perfect for an indoor storage space though!

If interested call Ross at 412-401-6743

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6604 Apple St. - Storage have any available units?
6604 Apple St. - Storage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 6604 Apple St. - Storage currently offering any rent specials?
6604 Apple St. - Storage isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 Apple St. - Storage pet-friendly?
No, 6604 Apple St. - Storage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 6604 Apple St. - Storage offer parking?
No, 6604 Apple St. - Storage does not offer parking.
Does 6604 Apple St. - Storage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6604 Apple St. - Storage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 Apple St. - Storage have a pool?
No, 6604 Apple St. - Storage does not have a pool.
Does 6604 Apple St. - Storage have accessible units?
No, 6604 Apple St. - Storage does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 Apple St. - Storage have units with dishwashers?
No, 6604 Apple St. - Storage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6604 Apple St. - Storage have units with air conditioning?
No, 6604 Apple St. - Storage does not have units with air conditioning.
