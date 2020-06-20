All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:06 AM

5841 Morrowfield Avenue

5841 Morrowfield Avenue · (412) 363-4000
Location

5841 Morrowfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit #109 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Great Squirrel Hill location within walking distance to restaurants and shops! This second floor condo is approximately 1,234 sq ft and includes spacious living/dining room with access to outdoor balcony, eat-in-kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove, disposal and dishwasher, Master bedroom includes spacious closets with connecting full Master bath, second bedroom/office, second full bath, wall-to-wall carpeting throughout, large entry with storage, coin-op laundry on every floor, one assigned integral garage space, and storage locker. Tenant pays electric, Landlord pays water, sewage, monthly condo fee and parking. This condo is available for an immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5841 Morrowfield Avenue have any available units?
5841 Morrowfield Avenue has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5841 Morrowfield Avenue have?
Some of 5841 Morrowfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5841 Morrowfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5841 Morrowfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5841 Morrowfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5841 Morrowfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 5841 Morrowfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5841 Morrowfield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5841 Morrowfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5841 Morrowfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5841 Morrowfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 5841 Morrowfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5841 Morrowfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5841 Morrowfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5841 Morrowfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5841 Morrowfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
