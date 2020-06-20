5841 Morrowfield Avenue

Amenities

Great Squirrel Hill location within walking distance to restaurants and shops! This second floor condo is approximately 1,234 sq ft and includes spacious living/dining room with access to outdoor balcony, eat-in-kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove, disposal and dishwasher, Master bedroom includes spacious closets with connecting full Master bath, second bedroom/office, second full bath, wall-to-wall carpeting throughout, large entry with storage, coin-op laundry on every floor, one assigned integral garage space, and storage locker. Tenant pays electric, Landlord pays water, sewage, monthly condo fee and parking. This condo is available for an immediate occupancy.