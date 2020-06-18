All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 509 Minton St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
509 Minton St.
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:32 PM

509 Minton St.

509 Minton Street · (512) 914-8560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

509 Minton Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15204
Sheraden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
0.06 Acres In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania- Build your Home! - 509 Minton St. Pittsburgh, PA

Location, location, location - Neighborhood: Sheraden

Excellent investment opportunity in red hot Allegheny Vacant lot 2,500 sq ft

Take advantage of the development and appreciation in this prime location .

The closest grocery stores are West Side Market, United Food Mart and Aldi. Nearby coffee shops include Renewal Coffee, Chateau Cafe and Cakery and Coco's Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Eat'n Park, SUBWAY Restaurants and Rocks Landing Bar & Grille. 509 Minton St is near West Park, Point State Park and North Park. There are minimal bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. 509 Minton St is somewhat bikeable, there is minimal bike infrastructure.

Call Blaine Dunlap 512-975-9238

(RLNE4092213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Minton St. have any available units?
509 Minton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 509 Minton St. currently offering any rent specials?
509 Minton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Minton St. pet-friendly?
No, 509 Minton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 509 Minton St. offer parking?
No, 509 Minton St. does not offer parking.
Does 509 Minton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Minton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Minton St. have a pool?
No, 509 Minton St. does not have a pool.
Does 509 Minton St. have accessible units?
No, 509 Minton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Minton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Minton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Minton St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Minton St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 509 Minton St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Centre Lofts
5850 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity