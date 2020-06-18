Amenities

coffee bar bbq/grill

0.06 Acres In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania- Build your Home! - 509 Minton St. Pittsburgh, PA



Location, location, location - Neighborhood: Sheraden



Excellent investment opportunity in red hot Allegheny Vacant lot 2,500 sq ft



Take advantage of the development and appreciation in this prime location .



The closest grocery stores are West Side Market, United Food Mart and Aldi. Nearby coffee shops include Renewal Coffee, Chateau Cafe and Cakery and Coco's Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Eat'n Park, SUBWAY Restaurants and Rocks Landing Bar & Grille. 509 Minton St is near West Park, Point State Park and North Park. There are minimal bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. 509 Minton St is somewhat bikeable, there is minimal bike infrastructure.



Call Blaine Dunlap 512-975-9238



