412 N Euclid Ave

This home is a great value-find! Beautiful 4 BR/2 BA (with one additional captured room as a bonus) house, with an eat-in kitchen and a ton of closet space in the heart of East Liberty! Blocks from Target, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and plenty of restaurants! Near several bus lines!



Property Highlights:

- 4 BR/ 2BA (three similar sized rooms, one slightly smaller but can still fit a double bed)

- Eat in kitchen

- Large basement (with storage room)

- Two porches with fence

- Off street parking for one car with abundant on street parking

- Tenants pay utilities

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Small dogs under 35lbs considered (fees apply)

- No more than three unrelated people due to Pittsburgh Zoning laws



Available NOW!

Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT



