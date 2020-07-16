All apartments in Pittsburgh
412 N Euclid Ave

412 North Euclid Avenue · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

412 North Euclid Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
East Liberty

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1495 · Avail. now

$1,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
This home is a great value-find! Beautiful 4 BR/2 BA (with one additional captured room as a bonus) house, with an eat-in kitchen and a ton of closet space in the heart of East Liberty! Blocks from Target, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and plenty of restaurants! Near several bus lines!

Property Highlights:
- 4 BR/ 2BA (three similar sized rooms, one slightly smaller but can still fit a double bed)
- Eat in kitchen
- Large basement (with storage room)
- Two porches with fence
- Off street parking for one car with abundant on street parking
- Tenants pay utilities
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Small dogs under 35lbs considered (fees apply)
- No more than three unrelated people due to Pittsburgh Zoning laws

Available NOW!
Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5875338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 N Euclid Ave have any available units?
412 N Euclid Ave has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 N Euclid Ave have?
Some of 412 N Euclid Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 N Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
412 N Euclid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 N Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 N Euclid Ave is pet friendly.
Does 412 N Euclid Ave offer parking?
Yes, 412 N Euclid Ave offers parking.
Does 412 N Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 N Euclid Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 N Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 412 N Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 412 N Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 412 N Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 412 N Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 N Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
