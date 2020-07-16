412 N Euclid Ave

Amenities
This home is a great value-find! Beautiful 4 BR/2 BA (with one additional captured room as a bonus) house, with an eat-in kitchen and a ton of closet space in the heart of East Liberty! Blocks from Target, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and plenty of restaurants! Near several bus lines!
Property Highlights:
- 4 BR/ 2BA (three similar sized rooms, one slightly smaller but can still fit a double bed)
- Eat in kitchen
- Large basement (with storage room)
- Two porches with fence
- Off street parking for one car with abundant on street parking
- Tenants pay utilities
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Small dogs under 35lbs considered (fees apply)
- No more than three unrelated people due to Pittsburgh Zoning laws
Available NOW!
