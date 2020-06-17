3564 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious 2BR/1 Bath in Greenfield. Naturally lit and on the first-floor, this apartment features nice flooring, kitchen cabinetry, and appliances. Washer and Dryer in are unit! There is a backyard with outside patio connected to unit. So convenient to anywhere in Pittsburgh and the Waterfront shopping.
Property Highlights:
- Spacious unit with two good-sized bedrooms
- Sun room/foyer
- Wood flooring throughout but carpet in bedrooms
- Full kitchen including portable dishwasher
- Small back patio
- Washer and dryer in-unit
- Lots of storage space including basement
- Tenants pay all utilities
- No pets, no smoking
Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5613267)