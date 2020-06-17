3564 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious 2BR/1 Bath in Greenfield. Naturally lit and on the first-floor, this apartment features nice flooring, kitchen cabinetry, and appliances. Washer and Dryer in are unit! There is a backyard with outside patio connected to unit. So convenient to anywhere in Pittsburgh and the Waterfront shopping.



Property Highlights:

- Spacious unit with two good-sized bedrooms

- Sun room/foyer

- Wood flooring throughout but carpet in bedrooms

- Full kitchen including portable dishwasher

- Small back patio

- Washer and dryer in-unit

- Lots of storage space including basement

- Tenants pay all utilities

- No pets, no smoking



No Pets Allowed



