Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3564 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1

3564 Beechwood Boulevard · (833) 207-4309
Location

3564 Beechwood Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Greenfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful and spacious 2BR/1 Bath in Greenfield. Naturally lit and on the first-floor, this apartment features nice flooring, kitchen cabinetry, and appliances. Washer and Dryer in are unit! There is a backyard with outside patio connected to unit. So convenient to anywhere in Pittsburgh and the Waterfront shopping.

Property Highlights:
- Spacious unit with two good-sized bedrooms
- Sun room/foyer
- Wood flooring throughout but carpet in bedrooms
- Full kitchen including portable dishwasher
- Small back patio
- Washer and dryer in-unit
- Lots of storage space including basement
- Tenants pay all utilities
- No pets, no smoking

Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5613267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3564 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1 have any available units?
3564 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3564 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1 have?
Some of 3564 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3564 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3564 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3564 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3564 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 3564 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 3564 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3564 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3564 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3564 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 3564 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3564 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 3564 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3564 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3564 Beechwood Blvd Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
