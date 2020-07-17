All apartments in Pittsburgh
355 Semple St.

355 Semple Street · (412) 518-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

355 Semple Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Central Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 355 Semple St. · Avail. Aug 8

$2,050

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
concierge
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
24hr maintenance
355 Semple St. Available 08/08/20 4 Bed/1 Bath Available in Oakland! - Available: AUG 8th!

Description:
Come check out this easy to maintain home today! 4 bedrooms (1 on main floor, 3 on the 2nd floor) 1.5 bath. Large living space. Close to all things in Oakland. U of Pitt, restaurants, groceries, bus lines, etc. Very accommodating for any college students attending the University of Pittsburgh and is a great place to live if you want to be near all the action. This house comes equipped with an applianced kitchen and a washer and dryer.

Call us for an appointment today!

Amenities:
Fridge, stove/oven (gas), washer/dryer, street parking, forced air gas heat, front porch, cable ready, carpeted floors

Also, enjoy our RPM Resident Rewards Program! Online payments, 24/7 maintenance, a Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. Save money on utilities! We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you. 

Terms:
- Utilities paid by tenant
- Security deposit one month's rent
- SORRY, NO PETS
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check 
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)
- $25 monthly Resident Rewards fee (utility concierge, coupon app, online payments, etc.)

Background Check:

Credit 
- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. 

Income
- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person. 

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Semple St. have any available units?
355 Semple St. has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 Semple St. have?
Some of 355 Semple St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Semple St. currently offering any rent specials?
355 Semple St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Semple St. pet-friendly?
No, 355 Semple St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 355 Semple St. offer parking?
No, 355 Semple St. does not offer parking.
Does 355 Semple St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 355 Semple St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Semple St. have a pool?
No, 355 Semple St. does not have a pool.
Does 355 Semple St. have accessible units?
No, 355 Semple St. does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Semple St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 Semple St. does not have units with dishwashers.
