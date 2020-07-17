Amenities

355 Semple St. Available 08/08/20 4 Bed/1 Bath Available in Oakland! - Available: AUG 8th!



Description:

Come check out this easy to maintain home today! 4 bedrooms (1 on main floor, 3 on the 2nd floor) 1.5 bath. Large living space. Close to all things in Oakland. U of Pitt, restaurants, groceries, bus lines, etc. Very accommodating for any college students attending the University of Pittsburgh and is a great place to live if you want to be near all the action. This house comes equipped with an applianced kitchen and a washer and dryer.



Call us for an appointment today!



Amenities:

Fridge, stove/oven (gas), washer/dryer, street parking, forced air gas heat, front porch, cable ready, carpeted floors



Also, enjoy our RPM Resident Rewards Program! Online payments, 24/7 maintenance, a Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. Save money on utilities! We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.



Terms:

- Utilities paid by tenant

- Security deposit one month's rent

- SORRY, NO PETS

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

- $25 monthly Resident Rewards fee (utility concierge, coupon app, online payments, etc.)



Background Check:



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent.



Income

- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.



About us:

Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



