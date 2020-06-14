3301 Juliet St Unit 2

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

2.5 BR / 1 Bath in Oakland.



Completely Renovated! Walk or bike to Pitt, McGee, Carlow, CMU, and Schenley Park. Less than two blocks from city bus stop. Five minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh.



Property Highlights:



- Large bedrooms and living room

- Additional room for 3rd bedroom, office, or den.

- Incredible natural light

- Two floors on a corner lot - Corner is a Univ. of Pittsburgh bus stop

- Laundromat one block away

- Central AC

- Gorgeous flooring and fresh paint

- New appliances

- Tenant pays gas and electric

- Garage option for additional $200/month (Can fit 2 small cars or 1 larger car)

- Walk or bike to Pitt, McGee, Carlow, CMU, and Schenley Park

- Less than two blocks from city bus stop



Available Now

No Pets Allowed



