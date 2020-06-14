All apartments in Pittsburgh
3301 Juliet St Unit 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3301 Juliet St Unit 2

3301 Juliet Street · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3301 Juliet Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
South Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2.5 BR / 1 Bath in Oakland.

Completely Renovated! Walk or bike to Pitt, McGee, Carlow, CMU, and Schenley Park. Less than two blocks from city bus stop. Five minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh.

Property Highlights:

- Large bedrooms and living room
- Additional room for 3rd bedroom, office, or den.
- Incredible natural light
- Two floors on a corner lot - Corner is a Univ. of Pittsburgh bus stop
- Laundromat one block away
- Central AC
- Gorgeous flooring and fresh paint
- New appliances
- Tenant pays gas and electric
- Garage option for additional $200/month (Can fit 2 small cars or 1 larger car)
- Walk or bike to Pitt, McGee, Carlow, CMU, and Schenley Park
- Less than two blocks from city bus stop

Available Now
Listed on IkosHQ

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4874996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Juliet St Unit 2 have any available units?
3301 Juliet St Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 Juliet St Unit 2 have?
Some of 3301 Juliet St Unit 2's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Juliet St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Juliet St Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Juliet St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3301 Juliet St Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 3301 Juliet St Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Juliet St Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 3301 Juliet St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Juliet St Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Juliet St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 3301 Juliet St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Juliet St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 3301 Juliet St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Juliet St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 Juliet St Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
