3291 Kennett Square

3 bedroom Condo with updated Kitchen and Bath! Call or text Amanda at 412-477-1169 - Two story 3 bedroom apartment for rent in private condo complex of South Oakland. Available August 19th.



Excellent location for universities, hospitals, and downtown Pittsburgh. This location provides easy access to everything in the greater Pittsburgh area! Off-street parking space at doorstep is included in rent! Managed by local management company- great service!



*3 bedrooms

*Located in quiet well maintained complex

*Large Master bedroom with TWO walk in closets

*2 additional bedrooms with large reach- in closets

*Large living room with dining area

*Full bathroom on second floor

*Windows in every room

*Large fully equipped kitchen with pantry, stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel range/oven, dishwasher, disposal

*Central air/heat

*Cable ready/ high-speed internet ready

*smoke free

*One private off-street spot



Tenant only pays gas and electric



