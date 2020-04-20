All apartments in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA
3291 Kennett Square
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

3291 Kennett Square

3291 Kennett Square · No Longer Available
Location

3291 Kennett Square, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
South Oakland

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
3 bedroom Condo with updated Kitchen and Bath! Call or text Amanda at 412-477-1169 - Two story 3 bedroom apartment for rent in private condo complex of South Oakland. Available August 19th.

Excellent location for universities, hospitals, and downtown Pittsburgh. This location provides easy access to everything in the greater Pittsburgh area! Off-street parking space at doorstep is included in rent! Managed by local management company- great service!

*3 bedrooms
*Located in quiet well maintained complex
*Large Master bedroom with TWO walk in closets
*2 additional bedrooms with large reach- in closets
*Large living room with dining area
*Full bathroom on second floor
*Windows in every room
*Large fully equipped kitchen with pantry, stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel range/oven, dishwasher, disposal
*Central air/heat
*Cable ready/ high-speed internet ready
*smoke free
*One private off-street spot

Tenant only pays gas and electric

(RLNE5033772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3291 Kennett Square have any available units?
3291 Kennett Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3291 Kennett Square have?
Some of 3291 Kennett Square's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3291 Kennett Square currently offering any rent specials?
3291 Kennett Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3291 Kennett Square pet-friendly?
No, 3291 Kennett Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 3291 Kennett Square offer parking?
Yes, 3291 Kennett Square does offer parking.
Does 3291 Kennett Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3291 Kennett Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3291 Kennett Square have a pool?
No, 3291 Kennett Square does not have a pool.
Does 3291 Kennett Square have accessible units?
No, 3291 Kennett Square does not have accessible units.
Does 3291 Kennett Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3291 Kennett Square has units with dishwashers.
