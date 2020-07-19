All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 3289 Kennett Sq.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
3289 Kennett Sq
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

3289 Kennett Sq

3289 Kennett Square · (412) 831-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3289 Kennett Square, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
South Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$899

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Stylish and Move in Ready Garden Level Condo Offers Convenient Access To All That Is Oakland! Recent Updates Include a Newer Furnace and Hot Water Tank, Freshly Painted, New Carpeting & Flooring, Kitchen Counter top and Bathroom Vanity! New laundry and microwave oven. Open Living Room and Kitchen with Built In Laundry Area and Sliding Glass Doors to Rear Patio. Assigned parking space in front of the unit.
Move-in ready, garden-level apartment. Owner pays for trash, sewer, and water. Tenant responsible for gas, electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3289 Kennett Sq have any available units?
3289 Kennett Sq has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3289 Kennett Sq have?
Some of 3289 Kennett Sq's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3289 Kennett Sq currently offering any rent specials?
3289 Kennett Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3289 Kennett Sq pet-friendly?
No, 3289 Kennett Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 3289 Kennett Sq offer parking?
Yes, 3289 Kennett Sq offers parking.
Does 3289 Kennett Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3289 Kennett Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3289 Kennett Sq have a pool?
No, 3289 Kennett Sq does not have a pool.
Does 3289 Kennett Sq have accessible units?
No, 3289 Kennett Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 3289 Kennett Sq have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3289 Kennett Sq has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3289 Kennett Sq?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Walnut on the Park
5326 Pocusset St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St
Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Aliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghEast LibertyCentral Oakland
BloomfieldSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity