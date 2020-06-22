3229 Dawson

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Clean, tidy 3-bedroom townhouse in great condition. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Handsomely updated bath, basement laundry, covered front and back porches, HUGE fenced back yard. The outside living spaces are almost better than the inside! 1st floor has 11x18 Living Room, 10x10 Dining Room, and 8x14 Kitchen. 2nd floor has full bath plus 3 bedrooms: 10x12, 9x11, and 8x9. The 3rd bedroom is best suited as a home office. Basement has Laundry, plenty of storage space and the integral garage. Garage has keypad entry.