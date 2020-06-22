All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 3229 Dawson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
3229 Dawson
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:16 AM

3229 Dawson

3229 Dawson Street · (412) 521-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3229 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
South Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Clean, tidy 3-bedroom townhouse in great condition. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Handsomely updated bath, basement laundry, covered front and back porches, HUGE fenced back yard. The outside living spaces are almost better than the inside! 1st floor has 11x18 Living Room, 10x10 Dining Room, and 8x14 Kitchen. 2nd floor has full bath plus 3 bedrooms: 10x12, 9x11, and 8x9. The 3rd bedroom is best suited as a home office. Basement has Laundry, plenty of storage space and the integral garage. Garage has keypad entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 Dawson have any available units?
3229 Dawson has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3229 Dawson have?
Some of 3229 Dawson's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3229 Dawson currently offering any rent specials?
3229 Dawson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 Dawson pet-friendly?
No, 3229 Dawson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 3229 Dawson offer parking?
Yes, 3229 Dawson does offer parking.
Does 3229 Dawson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 Dawson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 Dawson have a pool?
No, 3229 Dawson does not have a pool.
Does 3229 Dawson have accessible units?
No, 3229 Dawson does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 Dawson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3229 Dawson has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3229 Dawson?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

201 Stanwix
201 Stanwix St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Walnut on Wightman
1720 Wightman Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
The Residences at the Alcoa Building
611 William Penn Pl
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity