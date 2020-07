Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Unit 2 Available 08/05/20 Multi-family house near Universities/Hospitals



Location, location, location! Close to universities/hospitals/shops. Convenient to downtown. 3-story all brick duplex. Large 1 bedroom 1 bath unit on the first floor. The upstairs unit has 3 nice-sized bedrooms and 1 full bath. Each unit has its own laundry. Level fenced back yard. This unit will be remodeled before move in!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/322-ophelia-st-pittsburgh-pa-unit-2/309420

No Pets Allowed



