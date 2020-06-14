315 S Evaline St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bike storage

This is a gorgeous 2 level apartment on the second and third floors of an up and down duplex. Up the stairs is a landing area with bike rack and electronic door locks to the apartment. Enter to a completely remodel and open concept kitchen and living room. The kitchen has dark cabinets, granite and a wonderful kitchen island and bar. The living area is bright, has high coffer ceilings and a ceiling fan. On the first level you will also find a bedroom with plenty of closet space and a full bathroom with a washer and dryer! On the top floor you have a huge loft bedroom with wall to wall carpeting and skylight. There’s also a second full bathroom. One off-street parking pad in the back leads to a beautiful patio and sitting area with your own serenity pond! Minutes to CMU, Lawrenceville and Shadyside, but on a nice quiet street. No pets.