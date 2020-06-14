All apartments in Pittsburgh
315 S Evaline St
315 S Evaline St

315 South Evaline Street · (412) 963-7655
Location

315 South Evaline Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Bloomfield

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
This is a gorgeous 2 level apartment on the second and third floors of an up and down duplex. Up the stairs is a landing area with bike rack and electronic door locks to the apartment. Enter to a completely remodel and open concept kitchen and living room. The kitchen has dark cabinets, granite and a wonderful kitchen island and bar. The living area is bright, has high coffer ceilings and a ceiling fan. On the first level you will also find a bedroom with plenty of closet space and a full bathroom with a washer and dryer! On the top floor you have a huge loft bedroom with wall to wall carpeting and skylight. There’s also a second full bathroom. One off-street parking pad in the back leads to a beautiful patio and sitting area with your own serenity pond! Minutes to CMU, Lawrenceville and Shadyside, but on a nice quiet street. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 S Evaline St have any available units?
315 S Evaline St has a unit available for $1,950 per month.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 S Evaline St have?
Some of 315 S Evaline St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is 315 S Evaline St currently offering any rent specials?
315 S Evaline St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 S Evaline St pet-friendly?
No, 315 S Evaline St is not pet friendly.
Does 315 S Evaline St offer parking?
Yes, 315 S Evaline St does offer parking.
Does 315 S Evaline St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 S Evaline St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 S Evaline St have a pool?
No, 315 S Evaline St does not have a pool.
Does 315 S Evaline St have accessible units?
No, 315 S Evaline St does not have accessible units.
Does 315 S Evaline St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 S Evaline St has units with dishwashers.
