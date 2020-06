Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

309 Rinne Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - Updated 2 Bedroom Home Minutes from Downtown! - This recently updated home has spacious living and bedrooms, with laundry included in this unit. It features some of the best accessibility to the Greater Pittsburgh region, situated just seconds from the bus line. Not to mention, there is plenty of free street parking out front of this unit.



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/



EHO



(RLNE3729655)