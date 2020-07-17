308 Forbes Ave

Amenities
Stunning loft apartment in perfect location!!! Call or text Amanda 412-535-5786 for your showing!!!!! - STUNNING! Located in one of the hottest locations downtown-- a block from historic Market Square and across the street from the world renowned PNC tower-- this privately owned loft apartment features wide open space with sky high ceilings, bamboo flooring and 6 ft windows!
State of the art Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, concrete counters, and wine rack. Fully equipped- refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, disposal provided. Spacious bedroom with HUGE walk in closet and stacked washer/ dryer.
Excellent downtown location- within blocks of dining, night life, corporate employers, public transportation... all that the city has to offer!
Newly renovated- this is a high efficiency unit. Tenant pays gas, electric, and $35/mo trash. 2nd Floor walk-up.
parking resources available:
www.pittsburghparking.com
*Open floor plan with 14-foot ceilings and bamboo floors
* In-suite washer/dryer
* Concrete counter tops in kitchen
* Stainless steel energy star appliances
* Large bathroom with Italian tile
* Super-sized walk-in closet
* High efficiency heating and cooling system
* Pendant lighting and ceiling fans
* Cable/internet ready
* Secure and private entrance with intercom system
Call or text Amanda for your showing! 412-535-5786
(RLNE5856345)