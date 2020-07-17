All apartments in Pittsburgh
308 Forbes Ave

308 Forbes Avenue · (412) 535-5786 ext. 5786
Location

308 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Downtown Pittsburgh

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 308 Forbes Ave · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Stunning loft apartment in perfect location!!! Call or text Amanda 412-535-5786 for your showing!!!!! - STUNNING! Located in one of the hottest locations downtown-- a block from historic Market Square and across the street from the world renowned PNC tower-- this privately owned loft apartment features wide open space with sky high ceilings, bamboo flooring and 6 ft windows!

State of the art Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, concrete counters, and wine rack. Fully equipped- refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, disposal provided. Spacious bedroom with HUGE walk in closet and stacked washer/ dryer.

Excellent downtown location- within blocks of dining, night life, corporate employers, public transportation... all that the city has to offer!

Newly renovated- this is a high efficiency unit. Tenant pays gas, electric, and $35/mo trash. 2nd Floor walk-up.

parking resources available:
www.pittsburghparking.com

*Open floor plan with 14-foot ceilings and bamboo floors
* In-suite washer/dryer
* Concrete counter tops in kitchen
* Stainless steel energy star appliances
* Large bathroom with Italian tile
* Super-sized walk-in closet
* High efficiency heating and cooling system
* Pendant lighting and ceiling fans
* Cable/internet ready
* Secure and private entrance with intercom system

Call or text Amanda for your showing! 412-535-5786

(RLNE5856345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

