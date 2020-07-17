308 Forbes Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Stunning loft apartment in perfect location!!! Call or text Amanda 412-535-5786 for your showing!!!!! - STUNNING! Located in one of the hottest locations downtown-- a block from historic Market Square and across the street from the world renowned PNC tower-- this privately owned loft apartment features wide open space with sky high ceilings, bamboo flooring and 6 ft windows!



State of the art Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, concrete counters, and wine rack. Fully equipped- refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, disposal provided. Spacious bedroom with HUGE walk in closet and stacked washer/ dryer.



Excellent downtown location- within blocks of dining, night life, corporate employers, public transportation... all that the city has to offer!



Newly renovated- this is a high efficiency unit. Tenant pays gas, electric, and $35/mo trash. 2nd Floor walk-up.



parking resources available:

www.pittsburghparking.com



*Open floor plan with 14-foot ceilings and bamboo floors

* In-suite washer/dryer

* Concrete counter tops in kitchen

* Stainless steel energy star appliances

* Large bathroom with Italian tile

* Super-sized walk-in closet

* High efficiency heating and cooling system

* Pendant lighting and ceiling fans

* Cable/internet ready

* Secure and private entrance with intercom system



Call or text Amanda for your showing! 412-535-5786



