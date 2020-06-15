Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

2614 S 18th Available 08/01/21 Available August 2021 - 3 Bedroom Home w/ Central AC & Spacious Yard! - This is a great 3 bedroom home, located steps away from public transportation. It includes an updated kitchen, with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is lots of natural light in this unit, coming from a sliding glass door which leads out to the porch. Not to mention, there is excellent storage in the basement, with washer/dryer included.



For more information or to set up a showing, call/text us via 412-212-7101!



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/



EHO



(RLNE2769695)