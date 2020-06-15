All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2614 S 18th

2614 South 18th Street · (412) 212-7101
Location

2614 South 18th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
2614 S 18th Available 08/01/21 Available August 2021 - 3 Bedroom Home w/ Central AC & Spacious Yard! - This is a great 3 bedroom home, located steps away from public transportation. It includes an updated kitchen, with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is lots of natural light in this unit, coming from a sliding glass door which leads out to the porch. Not to mention, there is excellent storage in the basement, with washer/dryer included.

For more information or to set up a showing, call/text us via 412-212-7101!

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 S 18th have any available units?
2614 S 18th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 S 18th have?
Some of 2614 S 18th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 S 18th currently offering any rent specials?
2614 S 18th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 S 18th pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 S 18th is pet friendly.
Does 2614 S 18th offer parking?
No, 2614 S 18th does not offer parking.
Does 2614 S 18th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2614 S 18th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 S 18th have a pool?
No, 2614 S 18th does not have a pool.
Does 2614 S 18th have accessible units?
No, 2614 S 18th does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 S 18th have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 S 18th does not have units with dishwashers.
