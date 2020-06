Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 3bd 2ba just a few Blocks away from Murray Avenue, the MAIN road. You get to enjoy the quietness of a private street, with the location, and accessibility to all the restaurants and shops.



As well centrally located on the bus line.

Close to All Universities CMU ( Carnegie Mellon University ) UPITT (University of Pittsburgh) Chatham

Central AC

NO Pets



requirements are as follows:

- Security deposit

- 1st month's rent

- Proof of income Pay Stubs. (3 times market rent)

- Copy of Driver's License

- Renter's Insurance Required

- $30 application fee: credit check and magisterial background check for Landlord-Tenant and Criminal complaints.