Amenities
2318 Leticoe Street Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - 3 Bedroom Home in South Side Slopes! - This spacious 3 bedroom home has 2 living spaces, with plenty of extra storage. Recently updated, this unit includes stainless steel appliances, butcher block counters, and laundry on the main floor of the unit. Not to mention, a quaint back patio that is great for entertaining. Do NOT miss out on this great location, minutes from East Carson Street!
For more information or to set up showing, text/call 412.212.7101!
*Tenants responsible for all utilities*
QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are NOT Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/
EHO
(RLNE2729809)