Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

2318 Leticoe Street Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - 3 Bedroom Home in South Side Slopes! - This spacious 3 bedroom home has 2 living spaces, with plenty of extra storage. Recently updated, this unit includes stainless steel appliances, butcher block counters, and laundry on the main floor of the unit. Not to mention, a quaint back patio that is great for entertaining. Do NOT miss out on this great location, minutes from East Carson Street!



For more information or to set up showing, text/call 412.212.7101!



*Tenants responsible for all utilities*



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are NOT Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/



EHO



