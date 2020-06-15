All apartments in Pittsburgh
2318 Leticoe Street

Location

2318 Leticoe Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2318 Leticoe Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1570 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2318 Leticoe Street Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - 3 Bedroom Home in South Side Slopes! - This spacious 3 bedroom home has 2 living spaces, with plenty of extra storage. Recently updated, this unit includes stainless steel appliances, butcher block counters, and laundry on the main floor of the unit. Not to mention, a quaint back patio that is great for entertaining. Do NOT miss out on this great location, minutes from East Carson Street!

For more information or to set up showing, text/call 412.212.7101!

*Tenants responsible for all utilities*

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are NOT Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/

EHO

(RLNE2729809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 Leticoe Street have any available units?
2318 Leticoe Street has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 Leticoe Street have?
Some of 2318 Leticoe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 Leticoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
2318 Leticoe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 Leticoe Street pet-friendly?
No, 2318 Leticoe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 2318 Leticoe Street offer parking?
No, 2318 Leticoe Street does not offer parking.
Does 2318 Leticoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 Leticoe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 Leticoe Street have a pool?
No, 2318 Leticoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 2318 Leticoe Street have accessible units?
No, 2318 Leticoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 Leticoe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2318 Leticoe Street has units with dishwashers.
