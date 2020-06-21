All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 2291 Valera Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
2291 Valera Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2291 Valera Avenue

2291 Valera Avenue · (412) 506-1005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2291 Valera Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Carrick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2291 Valera Avenue · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1481 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM GEM IN CARRICK!!! - MUST HAVE 3 BEDROOM - WOW - Huge completely updated 3 bedroom GEM in Carrick. Just 5 minutes from the bus stop and close to downtown. This house features a beautiful kitchen, covered front and back porches, a nice yard, modern flooring, and cabinetry as well as new appliances. A large living room with picture window, a separate dining room and a quiet street make this house a true one of a kind property!

You must act fast as this property will not last!

(RLNE5831312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2291 Valera Avenue have any available units?
2291 Valera Avenue has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 2291 Valera Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2291 Valera Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2291 Valera Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2291 Valera Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2291 Valera Avenue offer parking?
No, 2291 Valera Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2291 Valera Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2291 Valera Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2291 Valera Avenue have a pool?
No, 2291 Valera Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2291 Valera Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2291 Valera Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2291 Valera Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2291 Valera Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2291 Valera Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2291 Valera Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2291 Valera Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walnut on Wightman
1720 Wightman Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Bellefonte Street Apartments
5500 Elmer St
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St
Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity