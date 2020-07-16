All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

223 Lehigh Ave

223 Lehigh Avenue · (412) 831-3800
Location

223 Lehigh Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Shadyside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Shadyside location on a quiet street. Near shops, restaurants and bus stops couple of blocks from Ellsworth, Highland, & East Liberty. Updated kitchen w/ granite counter, stainless appliances, and large walking in pantry. Three Spacious rooms on 2nd floor with updated full bath and Master suite on 3rd with updated full bath. hardwood floor. 2 Car Detached garage. Quiet and beautiful back yard with flowers and patio. Tenants responsible for utilities, lawn care , trash and snow removal. Landlord Provides lawn mower, trash bin, snow shovel and washer/dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Lehigh Ave have any available units?
223 Lehigh Ave has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 Lehigh Ave have?
Some of 223 Lehigh Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Lehigh Ave currently offering any rent specials?
223 Lehigh Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Lehigh Ave pet-friendly?
No, 223 Lehigh Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 223 Lehigh Ave offer parking?
Yes, 223 Lehigh Ave offers parking.
Does 223 Lehigh Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 Lehigh Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Lehigh Ave have a pool?
No, 223 Lehigh Ave does not have a pool.
Does 223 Lehigh Ave have accessible units?
No, 223 Lehigh Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Lehigh Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Lehigh Ave has units with dishwashers.
