223 Lehigh Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great Shadyside location on a quiet street. Near shops, restaurants and bus stops couple of blocks from Ellsworth, Highland, & East Liberty. Updated kitchen w/ granite counter, stainless appliances, and large walking in pantry. Three Spacious rooms on 2nd floor with updated full bath and Master suite on 3rd with updated full bath. hardwood floor. 2 Car Detached garage. Quiet and beautiful back yard with flowers and patio. Tenants responsible for utilities, lawn care , trash and snow removal. Landlord Provides lawn mower, trash bin, snow shovel and washer/dryer