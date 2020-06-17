All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

215 Winston Street

215 Winston Street · (412) 904-1083
Location

215 Winston Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Hazelwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 215 Winston Street · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 5 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home in Hazelwood - Spacious 5 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home in Hazelwood! Beautiful carpet flooring throughout unit. Spacious living room and bedrooms. Refrigerator, range, central air, and beautiful bathroom on second floor . Close to Oakland, south side, and many other great places to visit in Pittsburgh.

Rent- $1200- (No Utilities Included)

$25 Application Fee- Background and Credit Check Required.

To schedule a tour please contact-
Corey@rivaridge.biz 330-540-8143

www.rivaridge.biz

(RLNE5556012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Winston Street have any available units?
215 Winston Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Winston Street have?
Some of 215 Winston Street's amenities include air conditioning, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Winston Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 Winston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Winston Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 Winston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 215 Winston Street offer parking?
No, 215 Winston Street does not offer parking.
Does 215 Winston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Winston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Winston Street have a pool?
No, 215 Winston Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 Winston Street have accessible units?
No, 215 Winston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Winston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Winston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
