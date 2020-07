Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage

Incredible 2BR/2 Bath in prime Lawrenceville location!

Learn the joys of calling the Butler St. Lofts home. Once a YMCA and school, this building has been beautifully renovated and restored. Throughout the building you will enjoy original, decorative fireplaces and restored, original hardwood flooring!



HIGHLIGHTS:



- Washer/Dryer in unit

- Central AC

- Off-Street parking available (one space for additional $150)

- Hardwood floors

- Soundproof windows

- Pet Friendly (additional fees apply)

- Secure bike storage room on ground floor

- Option to come furnished



Available Now!!



(RLNE5856048)