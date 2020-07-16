All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 211 Plymouth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
211 Plymouth Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:10 PM

211 Plymouth Street

211 Plymouth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

211 Plymouth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Duquesne Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
e-payments
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad. This is a Full House LLC offering ONLY***

***Please Read The Entire Ad***

Available: 8/3/20

This unit is not eligible for section 8

Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/211-plymouth-street?p=TenantTurner

Description:
This charming 2 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms house is located in the coveted Duquense Heights area of Pittsburgh. It has a spacious living area and Eat-In-Kitchen equipped with a stove, refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. Patio and nicely sized backyard off of the kitchen aids in easy entertainment. The Master bedroom has big, mirrored closets. Storage in the basement.

Located in Mount Washington near Downtown Pittsburgh, South Side Flats, South Side Slopes, Uptown, Cultural District, University of Pittsburgh (Pitt), Duquesne University, Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), Oakland, Greenfield, Squirrel Hill, Shadyside
Parking: Street Parking Only.

Tenant responsibilities: tenant(s) pay for the gas, electricity, water/sewage, lawn care maintenance, and snow removal.

Laundry: Washer and dryer are included and are located in the basement.

NO SMOKING

Pets: Pets are permitted however, un-insurable dog breeds are not permitted. Contact us regarding the pet policy.

Pay Your Rent Online.
Submit Maintenance Requests Online

Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.

Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.

Apply for this property: https://thefullhouse.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=49198

Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/211-plymouth-street?p=TenantTurner

Property Manager:
Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East
The Full House LLC

For information on us see www.thefullhousellc.com
For a list of our available units and an application for rentals see https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/thefullhousellc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Plymouth Street have any available units?
211 Plymouth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Plymouth Street have?
Some of 211 Plymouth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Plymouth Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 Plymouth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Plymouth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Plymouth Street is pet friendly.
Does 211 Plymouth Street offer parking?
Yes, 211 Plymouth Street offers parking.
Does 211 Plymouth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Plymouth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Plymouth Street have a pool?
No, 211 Plymouth Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 Plymouth Street have accessible units?
No, 211 Plymouth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Plymouth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Plymouth Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
The Residences at the Alcoa Building
611 William Penn Pl
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
908 PENN AVE
908 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community
319 Third Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Aliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghEast LibertyCentral Oakland
BloomfieldSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University