Available: 8/3/20



This unit is not eligible for section 8



Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/211-plymouth-street?p=TenantTurner



Description:

This charming 2 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms house is located in the coveted Duquense Heights area of Pittsburgh. It has a spacious living area and Eat-In-Kitchen equipped with a stove, refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. Patio and nicely sized backyard off of the kitchen aids in easy entertainment. The Master bedroom has big, mirrored closets. Storage in the basement.



Located in Mount Washington near Downtown Pittsburgh, South Side Flats, South Side Slopes, Uptown, Cultural District, University of Pittsburgh (Pitt), Duquesne University, Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), Oakland, Greenfield, Squirrel Hill, Shadyside

Parking: Street Parking Only.



Tenant responsibilities: tenant(s) pay for the gas, electricity, water/sewage, lawn care maintenance, and snow removal.



Laundry: Washer and dryer are included and are located in the basement.



NO SMOKING



Pets: Pets are permitted however, un-insurable dog breeds are not permitted. Contact us regarding the pet policy.



Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.



Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.



Apply for this property: https://thefullhouse.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=49198



