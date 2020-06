Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

1927 Arlington Ave Available 08/01/21 Available August 2021 - 1 Bedroom Townhouse Located on Bus Line! - This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit sits on the end of three rentals and is beautifully updated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances! Not to mention, it is situated directly on the bus line - which makes for convenient travel to other areas of Pittsburgh.



For more info or to set up a showing, text/call us via 412.212.7101!



*Tenant responsible for all utilities*



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/



