1923 Wharton St.

Spacious Apartment in Southside South Side Flats - Property Id: 295994
For Rent is a 3 Br 2 Ba house in South Side Flats located on Wharton Street by the Giant Eagle. Rooftop deck with city view and great outdoor space. Walk to local restaurants, bars, and shops. Plenty of on-street parking in the area. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen - stove, fridge, dishwasher. First floor laundry with front loading washer and dryer. Two full baths, one with jet-spray tub. Two functioning gas fireplaces.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295994
No Pets Allowed
