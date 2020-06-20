All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like
1923 Wharton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
1923 Wharton St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1923 Wharton St

1923 Wharton Street · (412) 600-8728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Southside Flats
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1923 Wharton Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Flats

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1925 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Spacious Apartment in Southside South Side Flats - Property Id: 295994

For Rent is a 3 Br 2 Ba house in South Side Flats located on Wharton Street by the Giant Eagle. Rooftop deck with city view and great outdoor space. Walk to local restaurants, bars, and shops. Plenty of on-street parking in the area. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen - stove, fridge, dishwasher. First floor laundry with front loading washer and dryer. Two full baths, one with jet-spray tub. Two functioning gas fireplaces.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295994
Property Id 295994

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1923 Wharton St have any available units?
1923 Wharton St has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 Wharton St have?
Some of 1923 Wharton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Wharton St currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Wharton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Wharton St pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Wharton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1923 Wharton St offer parking?
No, 1923 Wharton St does not offer parking.
Does 1923 Wharton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1923 Wharton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Wharton St have a pool?
No, 1923 Wharton St does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Wharton St have accessible units?
No, 1923 Wharton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Wharton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 Wharton St has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
University Commons
382 South Bouquet Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 BedroomsPittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly PlacesPittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth OaklandDowntown PittsburghBloomfieldEast LibertySquirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park UniversityDuquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny CountyCarlow University