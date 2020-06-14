All apartments in Pittsburgh
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
1922 E Carson St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1922 E Carson St

1922 East Carson Street · (412) 818-2738
Location

1922 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Flats

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2950 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 This could be one of the nicest, hippest apartments in Pittsburgh. Over three floors, this unit has been completely renovated. This large space with exposed brick, scraped reclaimed hardwood floors, central A/C, new carpet, new paint and a gourmet chef's kitchen makes this unit an incredible place to live. The chef's kitchen has a professional Thermador range/oven and a refrigerator. The counter tops are all stainless steel. There are three very spacious bedrooms with very large closets, two (2) updated full bathrooms and one powder room. The unit comes with a washer & dryer and central air. There are 2 central air conditioners allowing the bedrooms and living room to always have the perfect temperature. During nice days, there is a great roof top deck that is perfect for hanging out or entertaining. There is video intercom system to the door so you always know who is at your door. The unit also comes with one garage parking space. Truly there is no detail spared!

PETS OF ANY SIZE ARE WELCOMED!

The rent is 2,950/month + electric and gas.

Available AUGUST 1, 2020

Please call 412.818.2738 to set up a showing

(RLNE2660965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 E Carson St have any available units?
1922 E Carson St has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 E Carson St have?
Some of 1922 E Carson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 E Carson St currently offering any rent specials?
1922 E Carson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 E Carson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1922 E Carson St is pet friendly.
Does 1922 E Carson St offer parking?
Yes, 1922 E Carson St does offer parking.
Does 1922 E Carson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 E Carson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 E Carson St have a pool?
No, 1922 E Carson St does not have a pool.
Does 1922 E Carson St have accessible units?
No, 1922 E Carson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 E Carson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 E Carson St has units with dishwashers.
