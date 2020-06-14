1922 E Carson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/01/20 This could be one of the nicest, hippest apartments in Pittsburgh. Over three floors, this unit has been completely renovated. This large space with exposed brick, scraped reclaimed hardwood floors, central A/C, new carpet, new paint and a gourmet chef's kitchen makes this unit an incredible place to live. The chef's kitchen has a professional Thermador range/oven and a refrigerator. The counter tops are all stainless steel. There are three very spacious bedrooms with very large closets, two (2) updated full bathrooms and one powder room. The unit comes with a washer & dryer and central air. There are 2 central air conditioners allowing the bedrooms and living room to always have the perfect temperature. During nice days, there is a great roof top deck that is perfect for hanging out or entertaining. There is video intercom system to the door so you always know who is at your door. The unit also comes with one garage parking space. Truly there is no detail spared!



PETS OF ANY SIZE ARE WELCOMED!



The rent is 2,950/month + electric and gas.



Available AUGUST 1, 2020



Please call 412.818.2738 to set up a showing



