Available now - Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Southside Slopes area. Large eat-in kitchen has high end finishes, including stainless steel appliances. Newly updated bathrooms. Lots of room for entertaining. Partially fenced yard. Easy access to public transportation. Call today for details and move-in!

- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.

- Section 8 is not accepted.

- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)