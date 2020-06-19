All apartments in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA
163 45th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

163 45th Street

163 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

163 45th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Central Lawrenceville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
163 45th Street Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Home in Lawrenceville! - Spacious, modern, newly renovated home conveniently located in the middle of beautiful Lawrenceville close to local shopping, transit, and access to the city. Upgrades include kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. All bathrooms include updated fixtures, ceramic tile floors, and showers with ceramic tile surrounds. New carpet and luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Fresh paint and new lighting.

This home features a spacious living room and open style kitchen with eat-in island. The first floor offers a full bathroom and laundry room. 2 bedrooms on the 2nd floor along with 2 full bathrooms (one is the master bath his/her en suite). 3rd floor offers 2 large bedrooms.

Street Parking Only.

Rent- $2500 (No Utilities Included)
$30 Application Fee- Background and Credit Check Required.

To schedule a tour please contact-
Corey@rivaridge.biz 330-540-8143

www.rivaridge.biz

(RLNE5836400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 45th Street have any available units?
163 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 163 45th Street have?
Some of 163 45th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
163 45th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 163 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 163 45th Street offer parking?
No, 163 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 163 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 45th Street have a pool?
No, 163 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 163 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 163 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 163 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
