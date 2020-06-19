Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

163 45th Street Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Home in Lawrenceville! - Spacious, modern, newly renovated home conveniently located in the middle of beautiful Lawrenceville close to local shopping, transit, and access to the city. Upgrades include kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. All bathrooms include updated fixtures, ceramic tile floors, and showers with ceramic tile surrounds. New carpet and luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Fresh paint and new lighting.



This home features a spacious living room and open style kitchen with eat-in island. The first floor offers a full bathroom and laundry room. 2 bedrooms on the 2nd floor along with 2 full bathrooms (one is the master bath his/her en suite). 3rd floor offers 2 large bedrooms.



Street Parking Only.



Rent- $2500 (No Utilities Included)

$30 Application Fee- Background and Credit Check Required.



To schedule a tour please contact-

Corey@rivaridge.biz 330-540-8143



www.rivaridge.biz



(RLNE5836400)