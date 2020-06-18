All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:02 AM

1503 Berkshire Ave

1503 Berkshire Avenue · (412) 254-8052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1503 Berkshire Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Brookline

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1503 Berkshire Ave · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bedroom House in Brookline - Available NOW is this spacious home located within city limits. First floor offers living room, dining room, kitchen and full bath. Kitchen is equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & disposal. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms and full bath. The attic is finished with 2 more bonus rooms to use as office, playroom or extra bedroom. Basement offers storage space and includes a washer and dryer. Great fenced in yard and 2 off street parking spaces. Home has central air.

PLEASE READ -
In light of the government mandates around the Coronavirus (COVID-19) we are supporting social distancing by utilizing a video tour. Please watch the video, and if interested in moving forward, fill out an online application and include two (2) current paystubs and Photo ID.

We will review your application and contact you regarding next steps to view the property in person.

In person showings are only offered if there is a need to begin the lease within the next 30 days.

We will not process your application until you view the property in person or approve us to do so based on the video tour. Therefore, the application fee ($40) will be refundable if credit/criminal background check is not actually processed.

All requirements to rent the property are still in effect.

LEASE TERMS
- $1295 per month, Minimum 12 month lease
- Must prove Income (3x amount of rent)
- Application fee waived for credit/background check for each person over 18
- Approved application, signed lease & first full month rent up front
- Security deposit due before move in
- Tenant responsible for electric, gas, water & sewer
- Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal
- We do not participate in the housing voucher program
- One small pet permitted with $150 non-refundable pet deposit and $50 monthly pet rent

Contact Crystal at crystals@arbors.com for more information (412-254-8052) or to schedule an appointment! Apply online at www.arbors.com

ARBORS MANAGEMENT INC
1-800-963-1280

(RLNE5694298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Berkshire Ave have any available units?
1503 Berkshire Ave has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 Berkshire Ave have?
Some of 1503 Berkshire Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Berkshire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Berkshire Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Berkshire Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 Berkshire Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1503 Berkshire Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1503 Berkshire Ave does offer parking.
Does 1503 Berkshire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1503 Berkshire Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Berkshire Ave have a pool?
No, 1503 Berkshire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Berkshire Ave have accessible units?
No, 1503 Berkshire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Berkshire Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 Berkshire Ave has units with dishwashers.
