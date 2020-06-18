1503 Berkshire Ave

Amenities

3 Bedroom House in Brookline - Available NOW is this spacious home located within city limits. First floor offers living room, dining room, kitchen and full bath. Kitchen is equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & disposal. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms and full bath. The attic is finished with 2 more bonus rooms to use as office, playroom or extra bedroom. Basement offers storage space and includes a washer and dryer. Great fenced in yard and 2 off street parking spaces. Home has central air.



PLEASE READ -

In light of the government mandates around the Coronavirus (COVID-19) we are supporting social distancing by utilizing a video tour. Please watch the video, and if interested in moving forward, fill out an online application and include two (2) current paystubs and Photo ID.



We will review your application and contact you regarding next steps to view the property in person.



In person showings are only offered if there is a need to begin the lease within the next 30 days.



We will not process your application until you view the property in person or approve us to do so based on the video tour. Therefore, the application fee ($40) will be refundable if credit/criminal background check is not actually processed.



All requirements to rent the property are still in effect.



LEASE TERMS

- $1295 per month, Minimum 12 month lease

- Must prove Income (3x amount of rent)

- Application fee waived for credit/background check for each person over 18

- Approved application, signed lease & first full month rent up front

- Security deposit due before move in

- Tenant responsible for electric, gas, water & sewer

- Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal

- We do not participate in the housing voucher program

- One small pet permitted with $150 non-refundable pet deposit and $50 monthly pet rent



Contact Crystal at crystals@arbors.com for more information (412-254-8052) or to schedule an appointment! Apply online at www.arbors.com



ARBORS MANAGEMENT INC

1-800-963-1280



