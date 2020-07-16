Amenities

149 Chesterfield Rd Available 08/05/20 3 Bed/1 Bath House Right in the Heart of Oakland! - Available: AUG 5th!



Description:

Beautiful house with separate living room and dining room area. Fully equipped kitchen, available for the August school year. Easy to maintain. Very conveniently located. Close to U of Pitt, shopping, restaurants, bus routes, etc.



Call us for an appointment today! It looks even better in person!



Amenities:

Fridge, stove/oven (gas), microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer, central air, garage, forced air gas heat, back porch, fireplace, cable ready, hardwood floors, fenced yard



Also, enjoy our RPM Resident Rewards Program! Online payments, 24/7 maintenance, a Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. Save money on utilities! We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.



Terms:

- Utilities paid by tenant

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Sorry, no pets

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

- $25 monthly Resident Rewards fee (utility concierge, coupon app, online payments, etc.)



Background Check:



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent.



Income

- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.



About us:

Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



