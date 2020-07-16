All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

149 Chesterfield Rd

149 Chesterfield Road · (412) 518-2743
Location

149 Chesterfield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
West Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 149 Chesterfield Rd · Avail. Aug 5

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
149 Chesterfield Rd Available 08/05/20 3 Bed/1 Bath House Right in the Heart of Oakland! - Available: AUG 5th!

Description:
Beautiful house with separate living room and dining room area. Fully equipped kitchen, available for the August school year. Easy to maintain. Very conveniently located. Close to U of Pitt, shopping, restaurants, bus routes, etc.

Call us for an appointment today! It looks even better in person!

Amenities:
Fridge, stove/oven (gas), microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer, central air, garage, forced air gas heat, back porch, fireplace, cable ready, hardwood floors, fenced yard

Also, enjoy our RPM Resident Rewards Program! Online payments, 24/7 maintenance, a Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. Save money on utilities! We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you. 

Terms:
- Utilities paid by tenant
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Sorry, no pets
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check 
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)
- $25 monthly Resident Rewards fee (utility concierge, coupon app, online payments, etc.)

Background Check:

Credit 
- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. 

Income
- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person. 

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Chesterfield Rd have any available units?
149 Chesterfield Rd has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 Chesterfield Rd have?
Some of 149 Chesterfield Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Chesterfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
149 Chesterfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Chesterfield Rd pet-friendly?
No, 149 Chesterfield Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 149 Chesterfield Rd offer parking?
Yes, 149 Chesterfield Rd offers parking.
Does 149 Chesterfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 Chesterfield Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Chesterfield Rd have a pool?
No, 149 Chesterfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 149 Chesterfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 149 Chesterfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Chesterfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 Chesterfield Rd has units with dishwashers.
