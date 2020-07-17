149 43rd St Unit 2

Amenities
Two-floor apartment in the heart of Lawrenceville! This 2BR/1 Bath is in a historic building with classic woodwork and extremely spacious and could easily be converted to a 3BR if desired. Lawrenceville is full of shops, restaurants, and entertainment with easy access to Downtown, Millvale, and more.
Property Highlights:
- Two stories and about 1600 sq ft
- Could operate as 2BR or 3BR
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Window units provided
- Ceilings fans
- Cats permitted on case by case basis (fees apply)
- Shared patio space
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5855998)