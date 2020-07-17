149 43rd St Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Two-floor apartment in the heart of Lawrenceville! This 2BR/1 Bath is in a historic building with classic woodwork and extremely spacious and could easily be converted to a 3BR if desired. Lawrenceville is full of shops, restaurants, and entertainment with easy access to Downtown, Millvale, and more.



Property Highlights:

- Two stories and about 1600 sq ft

- Could operate as 2BR or 3BR

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Window units provided

- Ceilings fans

- Cats permitted on case by case basis (fees apply)

- Shared patio space



No Dogs Allowed



