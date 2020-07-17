All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

149 43rd St Unit 2

149 43rd Street · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

149 43rd Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Central Lawrenceville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Two-floor apartment in the heart of Lawrenceville! This 2BR/1 Bath is in a historic building with classic woodwork and extremely spacious and could easily be converted to a 3BR if desired. Lawrenceville is full of shops, restaurants, and entertainment with easy access to Downtown, Millvale, and more.

Property Highlights:
- Two stories and about 1600 sq ft
- Could operate as 2BR or 3BR
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Window units provided
- Ceilings fans
- Cats permitted on case by case basis (fees apply)
- Shared patio space

Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5855998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 43rd St Unit 2 have any available units?
149 43rd St Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 43rd St Unit 2 have?
Some of 149 43rd St Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 43rd St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
149 43rd St Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 43rd St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 43rd St Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 149 43rd St Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 149 43rd St Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 149 43rd St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 43rd St Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 43rd St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 149 43rd St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 149 43rd St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 149 43rd St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 149 43rd St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 43rd St Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
