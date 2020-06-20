144 North Dithridge Street Unit #606

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman parking garage guest parking internet access lobby media room

North Oakland - CMU - Studio Apartment (Furnished) - Dithridge Towers - Studio Apartment on the 6th Floor. Unit is furnished with 2 beds, dining room set, couch, chairs, and tables. Large Closet space.



UTILITIES INCLUDED



DITHRIDGE TOWERS Condo is available immediately.

Walking distance to Pittsburgh's Top Universities, UPMC and VA Hospitals, Carnegie Museum, Carnegie Music Hall and Carnegie Library, Art Galleries, Theaters, Parks and many great restaurants and shops in the neighborhood. Very close to all Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Downtown, Southside and Lawrenceville have to offer.

Just a 20 minute commute to the airport. Public transportation close to your doorstep.

Ideal location for UPMC, PITT, CMU, CHATHAM, CARLOW, GOOGLE and UBER professionals.



#606 DITHRIDGE TOWERS units in this GREAT Vintage Building

Abundant Natural Light, High Ceilings greet you as you enter.

- AIR CONDITIONING



BUILDING AMENITIES INCLUDED

- SECURITY BUILDING with INTERCOM SYSTEM for entry

- 24 HOUR Garage Attendant/Doorman On Duty

- 1 COVETED, RESERVED OUTDOOR PARKING SPACE is available for an additional $150 per month.

- GUEST PARKING available

- LAUNDRY on EACH FLOOR and ADDITIONAL MACHINES on the Lower Level

- RESIDENT Access to OUTDOOR ROOF TOP DECK with Tables, Seating and BEAUTIFUL Panoramic Views

- DRIVE THRU COVERED ENTRY to Front of Building

- Recently renovated LOBBY AREAS



PERFECT FOR:

PROFESSIONALS, DOCTORS, RESIDENTS, POST DOCS, GRADUATE STUDENTS, RETIREES and MANY MORE.



UTILITIES INCLUDED* IN RENT are HEAT, ELECTRIC, WATER, SEWAGE & HOA FEES - TENANT PAYS FOR THEIR OWN TELEPHONE, CABLE AND INTERNET.

CREDIT CHECK and REFERENCES REQUIRED.



No Pets Allowed



