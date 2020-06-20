All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

144 North Dithridge Street Unit #606

144 North Dithridge Street · (484) 552-9043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

144 North Dithridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
North Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 144 North Dithridge Street Unit #606 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
doorman
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
lobby
media room
North Oakland - CMU - Studio Apartment (Furnished) - Dithridge Towers - Studio Apartment on the 6th Floor. Unit is furnished with 2 beds, dining room set, couch, chairs, and tables. Large Closet space.

NO PETS

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

UTILITIES INCLUDED

DITHRIDGE TOWERS Condo is available immediately.
VERY DESIRABLE LOCATION in the HEART OF OAKLAND

Walking distance to Pittsburgh's Top Universities, UPMC and VA Hospitals, Carnegie Museum, Carnegie Music Hall and Carnegie Library, Art Galleries, Theaters, Parks and many great restaurants and shops in the neighborhood. Very close to all Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Downtown, Southside and Lawrenceville have to offer.
Just a 20 minute commute to the airport. Public transportation close to your doorstep.
Ideal location for UPMC, PITT, CMU, CHATHAM, CARLOW, GOOGLE and UBER professionals.

THIS IS ONE OF THE GREATEST LOCATIONS IN PITTSBURGH

#606 DITHRIDGE TOWERS units in this GREAT Vintage Building
Abundant Natural Light, High Ceilings greet you as you enter.
- AIR CONDITIONING

BUILDING AMENITIES INCLUDED
- SECURITY BUILDING with INTERCOM SYSTEM for entry
- 24 HOUR Garage Attendant/Doorman On Duty
- 1 COVETED, RESERVED OUTDOOR PARKING SPACE is available for an additional $150 per month.
- GUEST PARKING available
- LAUNDRY on EACH FLOOR and ADDITIONAL MACHINES on the Lower Level
- RESIDENT Access to OUTDOOR ROOF TOP DECK with Tables, Seating and BEAUTIFUL Panoramic Views
- DRIVE THRU COVERED ENTRY to Front of Building
- Recently renovated LOBBY AREAS

PERFECT FOR:
PROFESSIONALS, DOCTORS, RESIDENTS, POST DOCS, GRADUATE STUDENTS, RETIREES and MANY MORE.

UTILITIES INCLUDED* IN RENT are HEAT, ELECTRIC, WATER, SEWAGE & HOA FEES - TENANT PAYS FOR THEIR OWN TELEPHONE, CABLE AND INTERNET.
CREDIT CHECK and REFERENCES REQUIRED.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

