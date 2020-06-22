1439 Juniata St Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning some paid utils internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in the North Side!



Great location! Only minutes from Downtown, Allegheny General Hospital and Nova Place. Easy access to the Parkway, Rt. 279, Rt. 51 and Rt 28. Five minutes from Heinz Field, PNC Park, and the popular restaurants and nightlife of the North Shore!



**Option to come furnished or unfurnished!**



- Water, Cable, and Internet included!!!



Property Highlights:



- Very Spacious!

- Cork and porcelain floors

- Central Air

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Exposed Brick

- Fully equipped kitchen

- Beautiful modern bathroom with stand up shower

- Back patio with private entrance

- Security system with an electronic keypad door lock.

- No Smoking!



Dimensions:

- Kitchen: 11'4'' x 9'8''

- Living Room: 14'7'' x 11'4''

- Bedroom: 14'9'' x 11'10''



Listed on IkosHQ

Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5852479)