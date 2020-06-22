All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 1439 Juniata St Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
1439 Juniata St Unit B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1439 Juniata St Unit B

1439 Juniata Street · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1439 Juniata Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233
Manchester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in the North Side!

Great location! Only minutes from Downtown, Allegheny General Hospital and Nova Place. Easy access to the Parkway, Rt. 279, Rt. 51 and Rt 28. Five minutes from Heinz Field, PNC Park, and the popular restaurants and nightlife of the North Shore!

**Option to come furnished or unfurnished!**

- Water, Cable, and Internet included!!!

Property Highlights:

- Very Spacious!
- Cork and porcelain floors
- Central Air
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Exposed Brick
- Fully equipped kitchen
- Beautiful modern bathroom with stand up shower
- Back patio with private entrance
- Security system with an electronic keypad door lock.
- No Smoking!

Dimensions:
- Kitchen: 11'4'' x 9'8''
- Living Room: 14'7'' x 11'4''
- Bedroom: 14'9'' x 11'10''

Listed on IkosHQ
Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5852479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 Juniata St Unit B have any available units?
1439 Juniata St Unit B has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1439 Juniata St Unit B have?
Some of 1439 Juniata St Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 Juniata St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1439 Juniata St Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 Juniata St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1439 Juniata St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1439 Juniata St Unit B offer parking?
No, 1439 Juniata St Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1439 Juniata St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1439 Juniata St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 Juniata St Unit B have a pool?
No, 1439 Juniata St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1439 Juniata St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1439 Juniata St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 Juniata St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1439 Juniata St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1439 Juniata St Unit B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
908 PENN AVE
908 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St
Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity