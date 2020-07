Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Swisshelm Park at it's best! Grand 3 story home with room to relax or entertain. Four bedrooms and two full baths : that's just the start ! Available furnished or non-furnished. Move right in. Huge patio and table - top level back yard too. Stainless appliances ! Formal Dining area. Private patio. Master bedroom has a walk out private deck - perfect to relax at the end of the day or start your morning .