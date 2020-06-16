1266 Benton Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy two very large fully renovated units in this large duplex. Offering up to 1,200 SF, each unit has a living room, dining room and two bedrooms. Both units have received the following: new roof, all new electric, updated plumbing, all new lighting, new bathroom, new kitchen, waterproof faux wood plank flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, new carpet in bedrooms and living areas. The units feature a soft tone paint scheme on the walls while trim is painted white. A stove and refrigerator are included. Each unit has its exclusive private entrance. There is off-street parking available as... well as garage parking (additional fee). There is a large basement for additional storage. Unit two has laundry hookups in unit; Unit 1 has laundry hookups in basement. The property is a two minute walk to the bus stop and 10 - 15 minutes to downtown and Bellevue . Residents also have access to laundromat and neighborhood amenities. The street features multiple homes that have been renovated.

