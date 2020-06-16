All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 1266 Benton Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
1266 Benton Avenue - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1266 Benton Avenue - 1

1266 Benton Avenue · (412) 401-4600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1266 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Brighton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy two very large fully renovated units in this large duplex. Offering up to 1,200 SF, each unit has a living room, dining room and two bedrooms. Both units have received the following: new roof, all new electric, updated plumbing, all new lighting, new bathroom, new kitchen, waterproof faux wood plank flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, new carpet in bedrooms and living areas. The units feature a soft tone paint scheme on the walls while trim is painted white. A stove and refrigerator are included. Each unit has its exclusive private entrance. There is off-street parking available as... well as garage parking (additional fee). There is a large basement for additional storage. Unit two has laundry hookups in unit; Unit 1 has laundry hookups in basement. The property is a two minute walk to the bus stop and 10 - 15 minutes to downtown and Bellevue . Residents also have access to laundromat and neighborhood amenities. The street features multiple homes that have been renovated.
Enjoy two very large fully renovated units in this large duplex. Offering up to 1,200 SF, each unit has a living room, dining room and two bedrooms. Both units have received the following: new roof, all new electric, updated plumbing, all new lighting, new bathroom, new kitchen, waterproof faux wood plank flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, new carpet in bedrooms and living areas. The units feature a soft tone paint scheme on the walls while trim is painted white. A stove and refrigerator are included. Each unit has its exclusive private entrance. There is off-street parking available as... well as garage parking (additional fee). There is a large basement for additional storage. Unit two has laundry hookups in unit; Unit 1 has laundry hookups in basement. The property is a two minute walk to the bus stop and 10 - 15 minutes to downtown and Bellevue . Residents also have access to laundromat and neighborhood amenities. The street features multiple homes that have been renovated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1266 Benton Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1266 Benton Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1266 Benton Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 1266 Benton Avenue - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1266 Benton Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1266 Benton Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1266 Benton Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1266 Benton Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1266 Benton Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1266 Benton Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1266 Benton Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1266 Benton Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1266 Benton Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 1266 Benton Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1266 Benton Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1266 Benton Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1266 Benton Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1266 Benton Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1266 Benton Avenue - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walnut on Wightman
1720 Wightman Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Schenley Apartments
4101 Bigelow Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Fifth Avenue Apartments
6401 5th Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community
319 Third Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Walnut on the Park
5326 Pocusset St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity