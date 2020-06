Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 1BR / 1 Bath Apartment in the North Side!



Amazing location! Walking distance to Allegheny General Hospital and a number of parks located in the North Side! Five minute drive to PNC Park and Heinz Field!



Property Highlights:



- Off street parking!

- Hardwood throughout

- Large eat-in kitchen

- Ceiling fans

- Exposed brick

- Large closet space

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Central Air



Available Now!

No Pets Allowed



